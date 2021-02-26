Dogeswap (DOGES) Hits Market Capitalization of $177,611.74

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $177,611.74 and $295.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogeswap token can currently be purchased for about $11.17 or 0.00023899 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogeswap has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00484245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00067131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00056431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00074999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00464083 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Dogeswap Token Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,902 tokens. Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com

Buying and Selling Dogeswap

