Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) is Duality Advisers LP’s 7th Largest Position

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 931.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,816 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 0.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,866,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. 227,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,372. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3,531.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

