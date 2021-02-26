Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.45 ($0.12), but opened at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 253,408 shares.

The company has a market cap of £55.25 million and a PE ratio of -6.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40.

About Dominium S.A. (DPP.L) (LON:DPP)

Dominium SA owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

