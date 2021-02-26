Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years.

Shares of DPZ traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,180. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.85. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $275.22 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

