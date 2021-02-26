Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $428.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $449.00 to $428.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $341.10. 16,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,228. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $275.22 and a one year high of $435.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

