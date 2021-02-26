Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) CEO John David Williams Sells 90,202 Shares

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16.

Shares of UFS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.05. 1,291,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domtar by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UFS raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

