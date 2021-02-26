Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Donaldson updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.17-2.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.17-2.25 EPS.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. 568,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,492. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

