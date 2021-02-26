Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Shares of DFIN stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 338,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.42 million, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

