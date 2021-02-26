Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 26,663 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

