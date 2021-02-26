Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $61,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

