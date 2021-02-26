Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 95,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT stock opened at $303.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.99. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

