Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after buying an additional 178,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,819,000 after buying an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after buying an additional 155,506 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

