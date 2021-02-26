Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 213.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.