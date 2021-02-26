Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 18,333 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $233.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

