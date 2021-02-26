Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 7,261 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 501,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

MCHP opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

