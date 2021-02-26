Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $232.40 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.40, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.46.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

