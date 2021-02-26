Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.10 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,413 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after buying an additional 236,175 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of UGI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,904,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,786,000 after buying an additional 150,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UGI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,043,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

