Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.30 Million in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 697.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

