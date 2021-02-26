Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Snap by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 37.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 712,028 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research began coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Huber Research raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,787,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

SNAP stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

