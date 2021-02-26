Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $310.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

