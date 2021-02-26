Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $406.30 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

