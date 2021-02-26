Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $204.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $207.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.