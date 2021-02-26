Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Nucor by 263.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after acquiring an additional 467,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Nucor by 209.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 74.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Nucor stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $63.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.