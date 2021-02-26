Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $86.52 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

