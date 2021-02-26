Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 16,134 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,134 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $38.41 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

