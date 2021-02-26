Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 3,152 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 490,698 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $102.35 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.