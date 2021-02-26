DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $195.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

DoorDash stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.15. 260,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,354. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

