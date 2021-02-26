Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.63

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.63 and traded as high as C$14.18. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$13.80, with a volume of 56,403 shares changing hands.

DII.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dorel Industries to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dorel Industries to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$448.57 million and a PE ratio of -21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.63.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

