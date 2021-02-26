Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,932 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.33% of Douglas Emmett worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

DEI opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

