Douglas T. Dietrich Sells 13,615 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. 168,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

