Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM) Trading Down 2.7%

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93). 106,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 150,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.61.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

