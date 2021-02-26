DPRating 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,497.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. DPRating has a market cap of $538,913.59 and $36,497.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DPRating has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00699924 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003700 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

