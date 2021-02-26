DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares rose 6.4% on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $62.67 and last traded at $61.53. Approximately 25,903,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,988,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

