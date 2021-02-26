DREP (DREP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.35 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, DREP has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $25.40 million and $1.35 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00700480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00034054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003676 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,999,939,699 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,103,998 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

