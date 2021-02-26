Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 64,165 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,432,255. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.06 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $4,855,623.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,623.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,686,821 shares of company stock valued at $123,617,787.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

