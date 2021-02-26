Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 7,896 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded up $17.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.31. 556,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,327,804. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.33 and a 200 day moving average of $530.30. The firm has a market cap of $340.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

