Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 624.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $12.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $651.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 127.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $713.08 and a 200-day moving average of $740.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

