Duality Advisers LP Invests $8.20 Million in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,000. Wayfair comprises 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,443,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,754,000 after acquiring an additional 120,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 160.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.06.

NYSE W traded up $30.64 on Friday, reaching $288.69. The company had a trading volume of 151,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.48 and its 200 day moving average is $277.29. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.