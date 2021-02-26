Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 184,848 GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 184,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,000. GSX Techedu accounts for approximately 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of GSX Techedu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,322. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.20 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

