Duality Advisers LP Sells 2,325 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.81. 196,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,520. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.55.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

