Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.37 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

