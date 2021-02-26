Dusk Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.15 (ASX:DSK)

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About Dusk Group

Dusk Group Limited operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer that focuses on home fragrance products in Australia. It offers novelty, scented, scented pillar, unscented, taper, tealight, and votive candles; jars, containers, glassware, and wax melts; and home fragrance products, including diffusers, air purifiers, essential oils, reed diffusers, mood reed refills, incense products, fragrant oils, toppers and bottles, room sprays, and storage boxes.

