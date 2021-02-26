Dustin R. Womble Sells 7,756 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total transaction of $3,660,133.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,468,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.42. The company had a trading volume of 360,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,470. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $479.61. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

