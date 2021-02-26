Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits One Day Volume of $54,344.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $127,005.08 and $54,344.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072883 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002801 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,771 coins and its circulating supply is 371,934 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.