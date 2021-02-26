Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,968,025 shares of company stock worth $440,806,421 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,174,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,951,000 after purchasing an additional 702,836 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $50.06 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

