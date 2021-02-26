Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 9,803,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,785,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $964.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.