E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EONGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. E.On has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.