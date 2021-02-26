Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Eargo updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:EAR traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. 234,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.34. Eargo has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EAR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

