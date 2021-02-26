Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 39.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.