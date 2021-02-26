Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,070,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.77% of Eaton worth $849,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Eaton by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Eaton by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $133.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average is $112.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

